Storm Damage Update

The suddenness, and sheer viciousness of the winds that struck portions of our county and the counties south and east of us, is just hard to imagine, pictures can’t capture it, words can’t express it, even seeing it in person can leave you numb and in shock. Living it, as the weather turned from wet to cold, was a nightmare, but amid that darkness and despair, there were helping hands reaching out from every neighborhood. Scotts Hill and Sardis established areas to get a meal, bottled water and later get warm. Students from Scotts Hill High School, especially the football team, were there helping to move and clear brush and get things back in order. The Scotts Hill High School softball team offered hot chicken plates at Scotts Hill High School, feeding over a hundred people. Scotts Hill Baptist Church offered stew and had coats and shoes available, while Scotts Hill Church of Christ has become the center where supplies from the disaster relief trucks can be picked up.

The helping hands have been numerous, and the outpouring of help, relief and aid has been heartwarming. A reader, Jim McKee, said that the Henderson County Highway Department has spent hundreds of man hours helping to clear away debris. The map provided by Henderson County Emergency Management Director, Drew Cook, shows only a thin percentage of Henderson County directly affected by the storm, but if you or a loved one was in one those areas, it’s one hundred percent shocking. Lexington Electric System is centered here in Lexington, which missed the winds, but the system also provides power for portions of Carroll, Decatur and…

