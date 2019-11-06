Scotts Hill Ends Season with Win

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Scotts Hill, and first year head coach Rennard Woodmore, were looking to make the playoffs in the 2019 football season. While they fell short of that goal, they did end the season with a 4-6 record overall and a 1-4 record in the region. The Lions made the most of Senior Night this past Friday when they defeated East Hickman, 34-14, and claimed their first region win, ending their season on a positive note.

Friday night, Scotts Hill hosted their first game in five weeks. After playing the first quarter with no scoring, East Hickman took control of the scoreboard first and scored on a 20-yard touchdown run. A completed PAT put East Hickman ahead, 7-0. Just a few minutes later, Hayden Beal scored on a 60-yard touchdown run. A completed extra point by Kris Vargason evened the score, 7-7. To end the second quarter…

For complete coverage, see the November 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!