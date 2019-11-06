Local Middle School Players Compete in All-Star Game

Article by Blake Franklin-

Local middle school students and football members of the Lexington Middle School and Henderson County North football teams participated in the 5th Annual Middle School All-Star Game. The game was held at West Carroll High School on Saturday, October 2, 2019. Members who represented Henderson County North were Kevin Simpson, Ashton Hart, Harley Allen and Nathan Cavness. Representing Lexington Middle School was Hayden McDaniel, Adonnis Smith, Devan Sherwood and Ryan Martin.

The South team dominated the football game, with the final score being 32-6 in favor of the South team. Players from both middle school football teams contributed with big plays on both sides of the ball. The LMS and HCN football members contributed for…

For complete coverage, see the November 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

