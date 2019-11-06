LHS Tigers Have Successful Night

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Lexington ended the regular season on a great note with a 40-0 win over Chester County. The Tigers celebrated Senior Night with a big win over their arch-rival. Lexington appeared to be playoff ready, improving to 5-5 on the season and 4-1 in region play, while Chester County finished the season 0-10. Lexington will host White House Heritage Friday night when the TSSAA state playoffs begin. This will be the first ever meeting between the two schools. Lexington has played several other schools from Region 5 in the past, including White House High School on two different occasions, but this marks the…

