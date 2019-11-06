Freedom Earned, Freedom Enjoyed- WWII Art by Waddey on Display at First Bank

Article by W. Clay Crook-

“The freedoms we enjoy were earned by the men who flew these craft,” said Raymond Waddey. His collection of vintage WWII aircraft is on display at the First Bank building on the corner of Natchez Trace Drive and Church Street this week through November 15th. “We want our veterans and the public to be able to visit the collection during this time of year when we honor our veterans,” said Ida Lee Myracle, Branch Manager of First Bank. The hours are Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The artwork is located in the main area of the bank. Waddey has had displays here before, but the…

For complete coverage, see the November 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!