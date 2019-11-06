County Commission Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Commission met on Monday evening, November 4th and approved the following notaries: Debbie Lancaster, Jaqueline Miranda, Amanda Phillips, Nick Wisdom and Crystal Ozier.

The commission also discussed the overcrowded conditions at the Henderson County Jail. The jail was built to accommodate about 216 inmates but has run as high as 290 inmates, and with recertification time coming up at the new year, Sheriff Duke has been reducing the inmate population by returning state inmates.

The current population, which is always in flux, is about 238 inmates, but each of the inmates housed for the state brings in a revenue of about $39.00 per day. To reduce the number of inmates to the goal number of 216 by lowering the state inmate population will result in the loss of…

For the complete article, see the November 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

