Lions Victorious Over Humboldt

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Scotts Hill football dominated the field last Thursday night when they traveled to Humboldt in their fifth-consecutive away game of the season. The game was scheduled to be played on Friday night, but was moved to Thursday night due to the threat of inclement weather. The Lions were looking for their third win of the season and got what they were looking for, defeating the Vikings with a score of 38-12.

Scotts Hill took control of the scoreboard first in this game. With 8:43 left in the first quarter, Hayden Beal found the endzone on an 11-yard touchdown run. The extra point from Kris Vargason made the score 7-0. After the Vikings could not get anything going offensively, the Lions got the ball back at their own 30-yard line. With 2:00 minutes left in the first quarter, Scotts Hill…

For the complete story, see the October 30th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!