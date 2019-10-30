LHS Volleyball Season Ends in Murfreesboro

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Lexington’s appearance at the state tournament might have been short lived, but the 2019 season was a success with the Lady Tigers making their third-ever appearance at the volleyball state tournament. After an eleven-year absence from the state tournament, Lexington found the momentum they were looking for this season. The Lady Tigers were District Champions, Region Runner-Up and Sub-State Champions on the road to Murfreesboro. Lexington knew the championship tournament would be tough as they were placed in the same bracket as some of the tougher teams in the tournament. Regardless of the outcome at the state tournament, Lexington’s 28-14 record will go down as one of the best seasons in Lady Tigers history.

Last Tuesday, Lexington opened the Class AA State Tournament against what would be State Runner-Up, Portland High School. Lexington lost this match in three sets, losing the first set 25-14, the second set 25-18 and the third set 25-14. Across this match…

For the complete story, see the October 30th edition of The Lexington Progress.

