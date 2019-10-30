Halloween Opportunities, Some Moved to Saturday

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Trunk or Treat, sponsored by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, has been rescheduled for Saturday, November 2, due to possible weather conditions. The event will still be held at the Criminal Justice Complex, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., with candy, prizes, and hayrides.

The Annual Halloween Bash, sponsored by the Lexington Police Department, is held at the Otto Britt Fairgrounds building on First Street from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and will continue rain or shine. Along with games and candy, there are also people dressed as your favorite characters.

From 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on October 31st, Jones Chevrolet will have their Halloween celebration, with fun, candy, and hot dogs while they last.

Henderson County Community Hospital will host their Trunk or Treat on Thursday, October 31, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., with candy and fun, in the front lobby, and nurses station.

The City of Scotts Hill’s 2nd Annual Halloween Night, has been moved to Saturday night November 2nd. The downtown area will be marked off for businesses that want to participate and an area behind City Hall for Trunk R Treat. This will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Countryside Diner, at 380 East Church Street has also moved their Trunk or Treat and activities to Saturday, November 2nd from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

