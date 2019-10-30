Blake Burke Tabbed Head Coach of LHS Softball

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Softball program has named a new head coach for the 2020 softball season. Blake Burke, from Lexington, Tennessee, was named the new interim head coach for the LHS Lady Tigers Softball team on Monday, October 28, 2019.

In speaking with the Henderson County Director of Schools, Steve Wilkinson, he shared with The Lexington Progress, “The parents are excited to have Blake as the coach of the team. They all gave a thumbs up with the hire and are looking towards another great season moving forward. I wish him the best in his new position and looking forward to a great seson with the Lady Tigers, also.”

In reaching out to Blake, he shared the following statement with The Lexington Progress staff, “I want to give a big thank you to the players and parents for voicing their support to have me as their coach. I want to thank my wife for supporting me in this big step forward and also a thank you to Mr. Wilkinson and…

For the complete story, see the October 30th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!