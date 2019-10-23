Tigers Take Tough Loss at Hardin Co.

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Lexington traveled to Hardin County Friday night with hopes of bringing home a region title. Unfortunately, things did not go as planned, as Hardin County defeated Lexington with a score of 12-7. The loss drops Lexington’s record to 4-4 overall and 3-1 in region play. The Tigers still have two games left in the regular season. Friday night, Lexington will have a non-region game against McNairy Central. On November 1st, the Tigers will host Chester County on Senior Night. Regardless of the outcome of these two games, Lexington will finish…

For complete coverage, see the October 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

