Student Anglers Sign with Bethel

Two anglers from Scotts Hill High School are the first students from a Henderson County school to ever be offered a fishing scholarship. Jaxon Sullivan and Chase Milholen signed with Bethel University on Monday, October 21st to be on their prestigious fishing team for next year. Bethel has won the college fishing national championship for the past few years and are one of the top ranked fishing programs in the nation.

Jaxon and Chase have been extremely successful in the high school circuit and look forward to competing next year at the college level. They finished second this past Saturday, October 19th, in the Bassmaster state high school tournament out of Perryville, Tennessee, where there were almost 200 boats competing. They have qualified for…

