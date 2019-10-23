SHHS Football Suffers Loss

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Friday night, the Scotts Hill Lions made the short trip to Decatur County to take on the Panthers. These two teams are highly competitive in all sports and the Riverside vs. Scotts Hill rivalry has developed over the years. However, on Friday night, Scotts Hill had a tough time stopping the Riverside offense on the way to a 45-7 defeat. The loss gave Scotts Hill a record of 2-6, with just two games remaining in the season.

Riverside found the endzone first during the first quarter on a 36-yard touchdown run. The Lions scored quickly thereafter on a touchdown rush by…

For complete coverage, see the October 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

