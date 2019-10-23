LPD Halloween Costume Giveaway

Article by W. Clay Crook-

There was a long line leading up to the Agriculture building at the Henderson County Fairgrounds on Saturday. The Lexington Police Department hosted its Halloween costume giveaway at 10:30 a.m. Although sizes and quantities of some costumes were limited, there was still a wonderful selection of great costumes to choose from. The event was held for families with children that are currently facing hardships that would prevent…

For complete coverage, see the October 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!