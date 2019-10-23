County Fire Department Responds to Third Space Heater/Wall Heater Related Fire

Article by W. Clay Crook-

On Tuesday afternoon, October 14th, Stations #6, #7 and #11 responded to a fire in the 9700 block of Highway 200, just outside the city limits of Lexington. According to Henderson County Fire Chief Lynn Murphy, the fire was due to a towel rack mounted on the wall directly above the heater. “The heater did not have an off position and was temperature controlled by low, medium, and high settings,” he said. “This is the third space heater / wall heater related fire that we have…

