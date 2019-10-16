Sen. Gresham And Rep. Haston Announce $525,000 Grant to Improve Community Development In Scotts Hill

Release-

State Senator Dolores Gresham (R-Somerville) and Representative Kirk Haston (R-Lobelville) announced today that Scotts Hill will receive $525,000 through a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). Gresham and Haston made the announcement after receiving the information from the Department of Economic and Community Development (ECD). The award will be used for a water line improvement project, which will include repair and rehabilitation of water lines in the Scott’s Hill water system.

“These funds will assist in vital water system rehabilitation efforts which will improve the public health and quality of life for our citizens,” said Senator Gresham. “I appreciate Commissioner Rolfe and Governor Lee for their investment in our community and for supporting our residents. I also appreciate the work done by our local officials to secure the grant and will continue to work with them to improve our infrastructure.”

“Congratulations to our local leaders on securing this competitive and much-needed community development block grant,” said Rep. Haston. “This grant funding will give our local officials the resources they need to repair and rehabilitate water lines in…

For the complete story, see the October 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.

