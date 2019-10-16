Scotts Hill Lady Lions Soccer Play in District Tournament

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Scotts Hill Lady Lions Soccer lost in the district semi-final match to Loretto. The final score was 3-0. Lillian Richardson had 11 saves from the match and Brileigh Roach had four shots at the goal. Throughout the district tournament, Brileigh Roach, Jade Spain and Taylor Mills received All-District Awards and Jade Spade received an All-Tournament Award. Scotts Hill had a great season. Brileigh Roach had 11 goals on the season, followed by Taylor Mills with 7. Brileigh Roach had 5 assists on the season and Taylor Mills had 3. Lillian Richardson had an outstanding 126 saves over the course of the season.

Coach Miskelly stated, “The Lady Lions are losing five outstanding seniors. The senior class that is graduating were freshmen when the girls’ soccer program began at Scotts Hill. They are leaving behind a legacy that will continue at Scotts Hill.”

