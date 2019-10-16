Scotts Hill Lady Lions Defeated in Tournament

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Scotts Hill Lady Lions Volleyball competed in the district tournament last week that was hosted at Middleton. The Lady Lions played Madison and lost the match in three sets, losing the first set 25-16, the second match 25-21 and the third 25-13. Across all three sets, Alexis Hart had 3 digs and 1 ace. Joanna Wafler had 4 blocks, 3 kills and 1 ace. Chandler Stack had 7 digs and 1 ace. Presley Walker had 7 digs. Erin Rushing had 5 digs, 4 assists and 1 ace. Abby Nichols had 6 digs and 1 kill. Scotts Hill Volleyball players Presley Walker and Joanna Walfler both made the all-district tournament team.

