Kirk Haston, Justin Wilson, at Oct. 8th Rotary

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The special guests at the October 9th Lexington Rotary Club meeting were 72nd District State Representative Kirk Haston and State Comptroller Justin Wilson. “What we do on the state level doesn’t compare to the hard work done on the local level by your officials,” said Haston as he gave a brief update on the legislative season. Some of the bills that he has helped sponsor includes one to help protect elderly adults from various scams that come through the phone, mail or email. He also helped with the lemonade stand bill to assist young people under age 18, workers compensation benefits for firefighters for certain cancers, and…

For the complete story, see the October 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.

