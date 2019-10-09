Sec. of State Hargett Presents Check to Everett Horn Library

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and 72nd State District Representative Kirk Haston attended a reception at the Lexington – Henderson County Everett Horn Public Library on Friday, October 4th. At the event, Hargett and Haston presented library director, Crystal Ozier, with a library grant check from the state of Tennessee for $3,978.00. Hargett said that libraries are critical to the community, and that the checks they have presented across the state are an investment in the…

For complete coverage, see the October 9th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!