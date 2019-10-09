Scotts Hill Volleyball Finishes Season

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Scotts Hill Volleyball finished their season the last week of September. The Lady Lions traveled to Hardin County on Tuesday night, September 24th, Middleton on Friday night, September 27th, and then played in a tournament on Saturday at Crockett County on September 28th.

When the Lady Lions traveled to Hardin County, Scotts Hill lost the match in four sets, losing the first set, winning the second set, 25-22, losing the third set, 25-18, and losing the fourth set, 26-24. Across this match…

For complete coverage, see the October 9th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!