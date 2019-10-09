Scotts Hill Falls to Hickman County in Double Overtime

Article by Kortney Mallard-

After a much-needed win in Week 6, Scotts Hill hit the road again last Friday night as they traveled to Hickman County. Even with one of the best offensive showings of the season, it wasn’t quite enough to send Scotts Hill over the top. The Lions have a bye week this Friday night before traveling to Riverside next week, Humboldt the following week and returning back to the Lions’ Den for Senior Night on November 1st. Scotts Hill is ready to finish the season out strong as they continue to…

For complete coverage, see the October 9th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!