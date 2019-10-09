LHS Tigers Clinch Playoff Spot with Win Over South Side

Article by Kerry Mallard-

Lexington pitched its first shutout in five years Friday night defeating South Side in convincing fashion, 27-0. The win puts the Tigers in a tie for 1st place in the Region 6 AAAA standings. After a week off, Lexington will travel to Hardin County on the 18th for what should be the regional championship. Even with a loss, the Tigers should do no worse than 2nd place in the region. Either way, Lexington should be able to host a first-round playoff game. After the game at Hardin County…

