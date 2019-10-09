Home Invasion Leads to Shooting
Article by W. Clay Crook-
A home invasion incident along Middlefork Road led to the shooting death of the perpetrator around 2:08 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8th. According to initial reports from Captain Tracey Grisham of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, the homeowner heard the family dog barking and went to the front of his home then heard the home being entered from the rear. The homeowner was able to arm himself and was holding the perpetrator in custody until law enforcement could arrive. While his spouse was calling 911 to report, it appears that the perpetrator made a move towards…
For complete coverage, see the October 9th edition of The Lexington Progress.
1 Comment
Loss of life is always a terrible thing. This would not have happened if the intruder had not attempted to take what was not his. I do not know the circumstances of his life or what he had faced. He made two bad decisions, one to break in to someone’s home and the second to attempt to change the dynamics of the night by making a move against the homeowner. We should all remember that no one has the right to steal your possessions or accost you in your own home. My prayers are with the family of the man that died and the man and his family that were the real victims of this story.