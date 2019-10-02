Weatherford Participates in International Panel

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Alan Weatherford, Physician’s Assistant at Henderson County Medical Group, was recently invited to participate in an international panel on obesity. “One of the events were held at the Danish Embassy in Washington D.C.,” Weatherford said, and he was flown up to participate for the September 20th panel. “It was an advisory panel,” he said, “to assist with awareness around not just obesity, but the many other conditions like diabetes, heart disease, arthritis and…

