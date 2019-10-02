Scotts Hill Football Claims First Road Win

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Scotts Hill hit the road again last Friday night as they traveled to Perry County. The Lions, after a rough few weeks, persevered in this matchup and beat the Vikings, 23-15. Scotts Hill’s defense limited Perry County to 4 first downs, while their offense more than doubled their yardage from last week. The Lions are looking to do the same on Friday night as they travel to Hickman County for a tough region matchup.

Scotts Hill took control first and with 5:42 left in the first quarter, Alex Moore scored on a 2-yard touchdown run. A converted extra point by Kris Vargason made the score 7-0. To start the second quarter, Perry County threw a 28-yard touchdown pass. The Vikings then…

For the complete story, see the October 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!