LMS Suffers Tough Loss at Homecoming

Article by Kerry Mallard-

Lexington Middle School fought hard against a good 4-1 Bolivar Tiger team last Thursday but came up short in a 30-24 loss on homecoming night. Bolivar received the opening kickoff and was able to put together a 6-play drive to get on the board first. The two-point conversion was good, and Bolivar took the early 8-0 lead. Lexington Middle’s Adonnis Smith returned the ensuing kickoff 30 yards down to the Bolivar 35-yard line. The Minutemen put together a good drive behind the hard running of Ryan Martin and Devan Sherwood. The drive was stopped short of the goal line when…

