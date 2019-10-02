LHS Lady Tigers Clinch Top Seed in Volleyball

Article by Kerry Mallard-

Lexington went 3-0 last week, improved to 23-9 overall, 8-1 in district play and along the way clinched the top seed for the District 14AA tournament which will be played October 7th – 10th. The Lady Tigers picked up three huge wins last week, defeating South Side, Hardin County and Dyersburg. Lexington returned to action last night playing host to Bolivar and celebrating senior night. Today, the Lady Tigers will travel to USJ, and tomorrow Lexington will play the season finale playing host to Dyer County. The win over South Side last Tuesday clinched the top seed for Lexington and the win Monday over Dyersburg was possibly a…

For the complete story, see the October 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

