Crockett Co. Spoils LHS Homecoming in Shootout

Article by Kerry Mallard-

Homecoming 2019 ended up in an offensive explosion last Friday as Crockett County outlasted Lexington in a 48-40 marathon. In addition to the 88 points scored, the two teams combined for 860 yards of offense. The loss drops Lexington’s overall record to 3-3 on the season, but they are still undefeated in region play at 2-0. Three of the final four games of the season will feature region opponents and will be crucial to the playoff picture. Lexington will play host to South Side Friday night and then will get a bye week before traveling to Hardin County for what could be the region championship game. The Tigers will then play host to…

