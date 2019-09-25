Wreck on West Church Street Damages Utility Poles and Traffic Light

Article by W. Clay Crook-

A one vehicle accident on West Church Street Wednesday evening, September 18th, damaged utility poles, interrupted electricity, AT&T and Spectrum service and severely damaged the traffic light system at the intersection of Fred Odle Drive. “The city has an expedited request in to replace the traffic light equipment at the intersection of Fred Odle Drive,” said Lexington Police Chief Jeff Middleton. According to the LPD report, Lillie-Ann Nichole Haggard, age 22, was traveling east on West Church Street when she…

For complete coverage, see the September 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

