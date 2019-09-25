Woods Charged on Obtaining Prescription Medication by Fraud

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Ladana Woods, age 39 of Henderson County, was arrested on September 18th on multiple counts of obtaining a prescription medication by fraud and sale and delivery of a Schedule VI controlled substance. The affidavits from Investigator Jesse Gibson, of the Lexington Police Department, indicate that the defendant, while being employed at the Walmart Pharmacy, had used the personal information of…

For complete coverage, see the September 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

