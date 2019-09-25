LMS Defeats HCS

Article by Kerry Mallard-

Lexington Middle was able to bounce back after a tough night game at Chester County last week. The Minutemen held Henderson County South to a three and out on the opening drive. Then, when the Minutemen took over on offense, Ryan Martin and Adonnis Smith both had great runs during the opening drive to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Noah Wood. Ryan Martin added the 2-point conversion giving LMS an 8-0 lead. HCS put together a good drive but the Minutemen defense stepped up with a big…

For complete coverage, see the September 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

