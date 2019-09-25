LHS Tigers Throttle North Side Indians

Article by Kerry Mallard-

Lexington picked up a big win and a lot of momentum last Friday with a 33-21 win over North Side. The win gives the Tigers a record of 3-2 overall and 2-0 in region play. Lexington will celebrate homecoming Friday night, playing host to Crockett County. After playing three straight road games, the Tigers will now have back to back home games. Lexington will play host to South Side on the first Friday in October. The last road game of the season will come the week after fall break when Lexington travels to…

