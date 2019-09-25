LHS Lady Tigers Volleyball Sit Atop District Standings

Article by Kerry Mallard-

Last Tuesday was monumental for the Lexington Volleyball program. The Lady Tigers picked up a key district win over arch-rival Chester County. As a result, the Lady Tigers control their own destiny and need two more wins to claim the top seed in the district tournament. Lexington will be looking to secure the top seed and win the district title for the first time in 15 years. There are six games remaining in the regular season including two very important district games. The district games will be…

For complete coverage, see the September 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

