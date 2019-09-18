Scotts Hill Football Falls to Fayette Ware

Article by Kortney Mallard –

Scotts Hill played their fourth consecutive home game last Friday night as they hosted Fayette Ware. The Lions were back with the offense seen in Week 1; however, they were still unable to pull off the victory. Scotts Hill fell to Fayette Ware, 42-24. Despite the loss, the Lions have reclaimed their offense and are ready to hit the road. Scotts Hill will travel for the first time this season as they take on Waverly Friday night. The Lions will then travel to Perry County and Hickman County before their bye week. Scotts Hill will hit the road again on October 18th when they travel to Riverside and then Humboldt on October 25th before coming back to the Lions’ Den to host East Hickman on Senior Night.

Fayette Ware took control of the scoreboard to start Friday’s game. With 6:53 to go in the first quarter, the Wildcats scored on a touchdown run. The Wildcats completed the two-point conversion, making the score 8- 0. Just two minutes later…

