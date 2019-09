Article by W. Clay Crook-

Sadie Massengill, daughter of David and Karen Wadley Massengill of Middlefork, had to recently spend some serious time at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, but imagine her surprise on September 10th when she was selected by Child Life to visit with the Jonas Brothers.

