LHS Tigers Suffer Tough Loss at Milan

Lexington High School Big Red Tigers Football
Photo by: Jared James / The Lexington Progress

Article by Kerry Mallard-

Friday night, the Lexington Tigers traveled to Milan for a non-region game and came up short in a 21-15 loss. There were plenty of opportunities for the Big Red, but a lack of execution limited the Tigers ability to score. The defense was superb at times, but several big plays by Milan proved to be the difference. Lexington is now 2-2 on the season and 1-0 in region play. This Friday, the Tigers will travel to the reservation and take on North Side in a key region contest. Lexington has shown signs of improvement each week and will have to put together a complete game to pick up the win.

Last Friday, Lexington took an early 3-0 lead on a 44-yard field goal by Conner Wood with 9:25 remaining in the 1st quarter of play. The Tigers added to the lead with 9:43 remaining in the 2nd quarter when Conner Wood, once again, connected on a field goal. This time it was from 31 yards out which gave Lexington a…

For the complete story, see the September 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Posted in Breaking News, Sports

