LHS Tigers Suffer Tough Loss at Milan

Article by Kerry Mallard-

Friday night, the Lexington Tigers traveled to Milan for a non-region game and came up short in a 21-15 loss. There were plenty of opportunities for the Big Red, but a lack of execution limited the Tigers ability to score. The defense was superb at times, but several big plays by Milan proved to be the difference. Lexington is now 2-2 on the season and 1-0 in region play. This Friday, the Tigers will travel to the reservation and take on North Side in a key region contest. Lexington has shown signs of improvement each week and will have to put together a complete game to pick up the win.

Last Friday, Lexington took an early 3-0 lead on a 44-yard field goal by Conner Wood with 9:25 remaining in the 1st quarter of play. The Tigers added to the lead with 9:43 remaining in the 2nd quarter when Conner Wood, once again, connected on a field goal. This time it was from 31 yards out which gave Lexington a…

For the complete story, see the September 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!