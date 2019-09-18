HCN Lady Tigers Finish Season on Top

Article by Kerry Mallard-

There’s an old saying; it’s not how you start it’s how you finish. The Lady Tigers of Henderson County North took that to heart this season and finished the season with an outstanding record of 26-5. After going 1-3 to start the season, HCN went on a 25-2 run and finished the season as the champions of the end of the year tournament. The Lady Tigers ended the season on an 11-game win streak and won all 6 games in the tournament Saturday. Prior to Saturday’s tournament, Henderson County North played its two final regular season games last Tuesday and Thursday. Tuesday’s game was 8th grade night as HCN played host to Camden. The regular season finale was played at Hardin County on Thursday. In the game on Tuesday, Henderson County North scored three runs in the third inning and then held off…

For the complete story, see the September 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.

