Johnson Retains Alderman Position 1 in Lexington City Election
Article by W. Clay Crook-
The polls for the City of Lexington election closed on Thursday, September 12, at 7:00 p.m., with a total of 564 votes cast.
The only contested ballot was for Alderman Position 1 between Clint W. Allen and incumbent Jack Johnson. Johnson won with 307 votes, with Allen coming in at 257 votes.
The other results are as follows:
Tim D. Rhodes – Alderman Position 2 – 441
Sandra Wood – Alderman Position 3 – 456
Gabe T. Williams – Alderman Position 7 – 419
Jason Bates – City School Board 3 – 422
Robert P. Helms – City School Board 4 – 440
Jack Hinson – City School Board 7 – 440
For the complete article, see the September 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.
