Johnson Retains Alderman Position 1 in Lexington City Election.

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The polls for the City of Lexington election closed on Thursday, September 12, at 7:00 p.m., with a total of 564 votes cast.

The only contested ballot was for Alderman Position 1 between Clint W. Allen and incumbent Jack Johnson. Johnson won with 307 votes, with Allen coming in at 257 votes.

The other results are as follows:

Tim D. Rhodes – Alderman Position 2 – 441

Sandra Wood – Alderman Position 3 – 456

Gabe T. Williams – Alderman Position 7 – 419

Jason Bates – City School Board 3 – 422

Robert P. Helms – City School Board 4 – 440

Jack Hinson – City School Board 7 – 440

