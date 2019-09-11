Scotts Hill Girls’ Soccer Beats Hickman County

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Last Thursday night, the Scotts Hill Lady Lions soccer team hosted Hickman County. Scotts Hill defeated Hickman County with a score of 4-2. The Lady Lions played well with solid possessions and outshot Hickman 24-8. Of the 4 goals scored, Layla Adams had 3 of them, 1 of which was assisted by Taylor Mills. Taylor Mills had the other goal and was assisted by Brileigh Roach. Lillian Richardson had 6 saves. Coach Miskelly stated, “Addison Cameron played an outstanding game at outside midfielder and Bailey Brown had a solid game back after…

