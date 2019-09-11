One Killed and Another Injured in SR 22S and Yates Road Collision

Article by W. Clay Crook-

At 8:36 a.m., Monday, September 9th, the traffic along State Route 22 South between Presley Road and Dyers Chapel Road was being diverted while a collision was being worked on at the intersection of Yates Road and State Route 22 South.

One driver was killed in and another transported to Vanderbilt for injuries in the accident which occurred around 6:30 a.m. One of the vehicles was a white Ford pickup truck with Henderson County tags, and the other vehicle was a mid-sized orange Chevrolet flatbed, from out of county, which was delivering a Komodo tractor.

According to the report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the driver of the 1994 white Ford F-150 pickup was Darrell Luttrell, age 60, of Henderson County.

The report says that Luttrell was northbound on State Route 22 and entered the southbound lane and struck the second vehicle, driven by Zachary Webber. Luttrell was killed in the injury, and the report says that he did not have a seatbelt in use, however, the report indicated that restraints would not have made a difference in the accident. No drugs or alcohol were reported in use by either driver, and no citations were issued.

