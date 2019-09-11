Lady Tigers Volleyball Improves Record to 15-8

Article by Kerry Mallard-

Another big week of volleyball for the Lady Tigers has improved their record to 15-8 overall and 3-1 in district play. Last week, the Lady Tigers picked up wins over South Side, Tishomingo, Mississippi, Alcorn Central and Middleton. The two loses came to Chester County and Curry High School. Lexington will now enter a 6-game road schedule. The Lady Tigers traveled to Hardin County last night and will be at McNairy next Monday. On Tuesday, Lexington will travel to…

For complete coverage, see the September 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

