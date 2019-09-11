Early Voting Total Low at 460

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Early voting for the City of Lexington election ended on Saturday, September 7th, with a low turnout of 460 votes. This was down about 368 votes from the election in 2017. Regular election day will be September 12th, and the polls will open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. “Voters from the old Lexington Civic Center precinct will need to go this year to the Broad Street Church of Christ gymnasium,” said Administrator of Elections Dan Miller. The Civic Center precinct had to be…

For complete coverage, see the September 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

