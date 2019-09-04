Tigers Defeat Riverside 26-3

Article by Kerry Mallard-

Friday night, the Lexington Tigers defeated Riverside, 26-3, to improve to 1-1 on the season. Lexington took advantage of five Riverside turnovers and 12 penalties to give a little payback after last year’s 7-0 loss at Riverside. The defense played much better and the special teams had a solid performance in the win. The Tigers’ offense was still stagnant at times but was able to score a couple of touchdowns in the home opener. This Friday night, Lexington will play the first of three road games, two of which are…

For the complete story, see the September 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!