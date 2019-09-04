Lexington Utilities Completes Projects Along South Main Street Corridor

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Recent heavy rains have led to the replacement of some of the force mains along Holly and South Main Streets. Lexington Utilities closed off portions of South Main Street along Climer, Vine, Franklin and Campbell beginning on Monday, August 26th, and completed the work around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27th.

In discussing the project at the August 27th Lexington Utility Board meeting, General Manager Michael Harper mentioned that over 680 feet have been replaced in this project, and with some work last year. “The crews made a tremendous effort to complete the project as timely as possible, and in some pretty…

For the complete story, see the September 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

