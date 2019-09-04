Early Voting Ends Saturday September 7th

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Early voting in the City of Lexington election will end at noon on Saturday, September 7th. The numbers, as of press time, were 308 total votes but there is still time this week to visit the Election Commission and cast your early vote.

On Wednesday and Friday, the voting hours will be from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and Thursday the Election Commission will be open for early voting from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Regular election day will be September 12th, and the polls will open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. A reminder that voters from the old Lexington Civic Center precinct will vote at the Broad Street Church of Christ gymnasium.

For this and other interesting articles, see the September 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!