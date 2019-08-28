SHHS Volleyball Wins First Match

Article by Kortney Mallard-

The Lady Lions continued their season last Tuesday night when they traveled to McNairy. The Lady Lions lost the match in three sets; losing the first set 25-14, the second set 25-17, and the third set 25-12. In this match, Alexis Hart had 10 assists and 2 aces. Haley Maness had 4 digs and 1 ace. Joanna Wafler had 9 kills, 3 digs and 1 ace. Chandler Stack had 4 assists and 3 kills. Cheyenne Check had 6 digs and 2 kills. Presley Walker had 16 digs.

Thursday night, Scotts Hill hosted Madison, where the Lady Lions lost the match in four sets but achieved their first set win. Scotts Hill lost the first set 25-15, lost the second set 25-14, won the third set 25-20, but…

For complete coverage, see the August 28th edition of The Lexington Progress.

