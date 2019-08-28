LCSS Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington City Board of Education was called into session by Vice-Chair Jason Bates on Tuesday evening, August 20th. Director of Schools, Cindy Olive, introduced five new teachers: Rachel Blankenship, Ethan McKenzie, Jessica Berry and Heather Carroll from Caywood Elementary; and Josh Gatlin from Lexington Middle School. The board reviewed a $70,000.00 grant that will assist with funding two school resource officers, and other grants, including one for Pre-K, which came to a total of…

For complete coverage, see the August 28th edition of The Lexington Progress.

