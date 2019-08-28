Lady Tigers Volleyball Improves To 6-3 on Season with Win

Article by Kerry Mallard-

After a very busy week of volleyball action, the Lady Tigers find themselves at 6-3 on the season. Lexington picked up wins over Bolivar, Westview, Hardin County and Middleton. The losses came to Crockett County, Dyer County and TCA. The Lady Tigers were back in action last night as they played host to McNairy Central. On Thursday, Lexington will travel to Dyer County, and on Saturday the Lady Tigers will wind up the month of August participating in the Clarksville Tournament. As the season progresses…

