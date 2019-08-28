Lady Tigers Softball Honored At Banquet

Article by Kerry Mallard-

Last Wednesday, the LHS Lady Tiger softball team celebrated the 2019 season at the Buttrey Events Venue in Yuma. The Lady Tigers finished an outstanding season with a record of 47-6 and was runner-up in the Class AA State Tournament. The 2019 team made their mark on history by earning the 2nd most wins in school history. They became the 4th team in history to finish runner-up in the state tournament. In addition, the Lady Tigers won the…

